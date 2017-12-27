Accident on EBD road leads to gruesome death

A young male died tonight, reportedly on the spot, following an accident involving his vehicle, PGG 2276, on the Providence Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

According to eyewitnesses, the gruesome accident resulted in the driver’s head being partially smashed.

Police have identified the dead man as Salim Deen, 43, of 158 Martyrs Ville, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

He was proceeding North along the western driveway of the eastern carriageway allegedly at a very fast rate when he lost control of the vehicle which collided into a lamp post in the vicinity of the Providence Stadium around 20:15hrs.

After crashing, the motor vehicle reportedly spun several times before coming to a halt some distance away.

According to the police, Deen “was flung out and sustained severe head injuries with brain matter strewn on the road surface.”

Investigators are currently processing the scene.

This online publication was told that the now dead man was

travelling alone. (Ramona Luthi)