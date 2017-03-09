Abrams Zuil man wanted for causing death by dangerous driving

Police are seeking Nucklus Singh, 21, who is wanted for questioning in relation to Causing Death by Dangerous Driving, committed on Chandanie Dass on August, 02, 2014 on the Annandale Public Road, Essequibo Coast.

His last known address was Lot 15 Abrams Zuil, Essequibo Coast.

According to the Police, persons with information that may lead to the arrest of Singh are asked to contact the police on telephone numbers: 771-4012, 771-5004, 771-4222, 227-2272, 227-2349, 225-6411, 225-8196, 225-2227, 225-0575, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

Name: Nucklus Singh

Ethnic Origin: East Indian

Age: 21 years