Abandoned 7-year-old saves brother from burning building

…Police seeking mother

Quick thinking by a 7-year-old girl on Monday evening resulted in her saving herself as well as her 4-year-old brother from their burning home in Glasgow New Housing Scheme, East Bank Berbice.

Police “B” Division Commander, Lyndon Alves told INews that details surrounding the fire remains sketchy but it appears as though the children’s mother abandoned them.

“We’re still looking for the mother. It seems like she abandoned them since yesterday morning,” he said.

This online publication understands that the two children were asleep in their two storey concrete home, when the older sibling awoke to the smell of smoke.

Upon realising that the home was on fire, the child reportedly wrapped her younger brother in a blanket and eased him out of the house through the front window.

She then made her way out of the burning building, sustaining a fractured arm in the process.

Nevertheless, the child raised an alarm in the neighbourhood and the Guyana Fire Service was contacted resulting in majority of the concrete structure being saved.

The 7-year-old was treated for her injured arm and they were placed in the custody of their aunt.

Residents in the area reportedly told police that the children’s mother would often leave them alone for lengthy periods.

Investigations are ongoing.