98 out of 127 graduate to become police officers

The Guyana Police Force, this afternoon, held a passing out parade for officers graduating from four recruitment courses, successfully inducting them into the realm of the Force.

Training began on September 06, 2017 with 127 new recruits, however because of the intensity of the courses only 98 graduated.

The new officers were subjected to teachings in crime; traffic and information technology along with other aspects of training to make them well rounded policemen.

While delivering the feature address, Assistant Commissioner, Nigel Hoppie applauded the officers for completing the training course. He noted the fact that they are part of the parade bears testimony to their strong will and dedication toward protecting the citizens of Guyana.

Hoppie urged the new officers to always remember their oath to serve and protect while maintaining their honesty and integrity. He stated, “As the new generation of policemen and women, you will face moral challenges and high public expectations. You are expected always to display that professionalism and dedication that is necessary for the execution of your duties. Remember the oath you took to serve and protect the citizens of this country, avoid temptation and remain honest.”

He told the new officers that they need to work to build relationships with the communities in which they serve so as to better enhance the effectiveness of their work.

At the parade the graduates were awarded trophies in the categories of most improved, runner up and best student for each course.