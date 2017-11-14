911 prank callers will soon face prosecution- Ramnarine

Less than two weeks after the recommissioning of the 911 emergency telephone system, the Police recorded over 200 prank calls.

Acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine affirmed on Monday that those persons would soon face prosecution. For some time now, Police and even the Guyana Fire Service have been receiving false reports of emergencies by prank callers – a practice which, according to Ramnarine, sees wastage of resources as law enforcement responders are obligated to investigate reports they receive.

However, Ramnarine explained that with the current technology, measures are being put in place to track down the perpetrators and have them placed before the courts. He indicated that Police are currently seeking approval to track the names and addresses of the prank callers.

“Do not spend time being idle, irresponsible and reckless,” Ramnarine urged.

The 911 system was reintroduced, with the assistance of local phone companies GTT and Digicel, after several years of non-operation. Approximately 46 Police Officers were trained to operate the system, which has been commissioned to respond to calls from citizens across Guyana and to elicit prompt Police response. The new system would be taken to 52 other locations, to promote better Police response while enhancing crime-fighting efforts. In addition, citizens can send text messages to 911 instead of calling, and the operators can render assistance.