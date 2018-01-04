9-year-old girl critical after Corentyne accident

A nine-year-old girl is now in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after she was on Wednesday afternoon struck by a driver on the Number 68 Village, Corentyne road.

The young girl has been identified as Cristina Lakeram of Number 68 Village, Corentyne and a student of the Number 68 Primary School.

According to reports received, 25-year-old Seenarine Shamlall of Number 77 Village, Corentyne was driving his motorcar, HC 7751, at around 13:00hrs when the accident occurred.

Enquires disclosed that Shamlall was proceeding south along the eastern side of the road, allegedly at a fast rate, when the child reportedly ran out into the path of the car.

She was quickly picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Skeldon Hospital but was later transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital and further to GPHC.

Shamlall was taken into police custody and administered a breathalyser test which found no traces of alcohol.

His vehicle is reportedly lodged at the Springlands Police Station as an investigation into the accident continues.