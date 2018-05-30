$89.6M sluice and revetment project for Leguan

Residents living in Thierens, Leguan will soon benefit from a sluice and revetment project expected to commence in June. The $89.6Million project will conclude before year end.

This was revealed by Regional Information Officer Ganesh Mahipaul during an interview with the Department of Public Information.

According to Mahipaul, a team comprising members of the regional administration, representatives of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) and other community stakeholders, conducted an assessment visit after it was reported that the sluice was damaged.

Following the visit, the decision was made to have the construction undertaken by the NDIA. According to the DPI, the contract has been awarded to Khan’s Construction and Transportation Services Incorporation.

Mahipaul said that the completion of the structure will benefit approximately 600 acres of residential and farmlands that encompass Thierens, Osterbec, Success, Bachelor’s Adventure and Wissevelegheid communities.

This is one of the several projects the regional administration hopes to complete in an effort to boost the region’s agriculture development.