87-yr-old Canadian citizen dies in Lethem accident

An early Sunday morning accident in which an SUV drove off a bridge and ended up in a creek on the Manari Trail in Lethem, Region 9, has claimed the life of an elderly Canadian citizen who had been travelling in the vehicle.

The dead man has been identified as 87-year-old Brandis Kennedy, who had been visiting from Canada.

According to Police reports, pickup truck PKK 6060, owned and driven by 32-year-old Anthony Pillew of Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara, was proceeding east along the Manari Trail at about 3:10hrs on Sunday when the incident occurred.

Pillew reportedly lost control of his SUV while crossing the Manari Bridge, and the vehicle landed about 30 feet below the structure and then became submerged. Shortly after, passers-by removed the duo from the vehicle and rushed them to the Lethem Hospital.

The Canadian citizen was pronounced dead on arrival at that medical institution, while Pillew was admitted and treated for abrasions.

Kennedy’s body remains at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.