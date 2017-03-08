84-year-old woman burnt to death in Region 1 fire

An 84-year-old woman was burnt to death on Monday in a midnight fire which destroyed her home in the community of Morawhanna, Mabaruma, Region One (Barima-Waini).

Dead is Pearl Savory who celebrated her birthday just several days before her unforeseen demise. This publication understands that she lived alone in the wooden building but family and friends would visit her from time to time.

Authorities were unable to confirm the source of the blaze but residents believe the fire originated from a gas stove. One of the neighbours told this publication that he heard a loud explosion and when he rushed to the scene, the house was already ablaze.

He suspected that the elderly woman was making a meal and either forgot to turn off the stove or fell asleep. He said he heard the sound of the gas bottle exploding.

The fire spread rapidly to another unoccupied wooden building which was just a few feet away. Residents told this newspaper the other house also belonged to the elderly woman. (Devina Samaroo: Guyana Times)