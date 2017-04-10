84-year-old dies in fire that razed his Berbice home

The life of an 84-year-old man was claimed during the wee hours of Monday morning by a fire that engulfed the mans two storey wooden home.

Dead is Rudolph Ross of Kildonan Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

According to Fire Cheif, Marlon Gentle, investigators are working on the theory that something was left on the stove in the man’s kitchen since the fire reportedly originated there.

Inews understands that Rudoph’s home was already completely destroyed by the time fire fighters arrived at the scene.

The dead man’s remains were found in his bedroom in the upper flat of the house, where he resides alone.

Investigations are ongoing.