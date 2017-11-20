80 street lamps given to constituencies across Linden

Constituencies across Region 10 (Upper Demerara- Berbice) were the recipients of a number of street lamps, which were handed over by the Linden Mayor and Town Council (LM&TC) last week.

Representatives of the eight constituencies each received 10 lamps to be placed in their respective areas. The street lamps were handed over at the office of the LM&TC. The lamps are to be installed by the Linden Electricity Company Inc (LECI) and the Linden Utility Services Co-op Society Limited (LUSCSL) in time for the festive season.

Linden Mayor Carwyn Holland said the project was aimed at lighting up areas in the community, noting that more was yet to come.

“We know there are several dark streets within the township and we’re just happy to play our little part with this contribution”, he said.

“It’s not the end of the lamps…because we expect a donation of several street lamps through the Ministry of Communities, from the Japanese grant. However, we’ve not gotten it as yet. So Council decided to invest in 80 street lamps. It is our plan to light up Linden, make Linden brighter and…make Linden safe,” the Mayor said.

He noted that providing the street lamps was also part of efforts to ensure the security of the township. (Utamu Belle)

LM&TC Treasurer Audrey Nelson (right) makes a donation to constituency representative, Councillor Fern Mckoy (left) in the presence of Linden Deputy Mayor Waneka Arindell (centre) and Councillors Leroy James and Wainwright Bethune