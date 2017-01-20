8 categories to be contested as GTTA season opens

The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) will kick start its 2017 calendar of activities with a Doubles, Novices and Fundamental Challenge competition scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.

The categories to be contested includes: Novices Open Challenge Boys and Girls, Senior Doubles Open, Junior Doubles Open, Pre Cadet Doubles Open, Mixed Doubles, Junior Fundamental Challenge Open, Junior Fundamental Challenge Open and Pre Cadet Fundamental Challenge Open.

The Fundamental challenge will follow a format where players can select a partner whom they will team with to compete in knockout competition against other pairs drawn, engaging in One (1) minute forehand rally, one (1) Minute backhand rally one (1) minute pushes with the pair with the highest collective total/aggregate of completed rallies advancing to the next round through the finals to determine the winner. Trophies and Medals and other prizes will be awarded to the top two finishers in the doubles and fundamental challenge and to the top three players in the novice’s category.

With an emphasis on ensuring that much more domestic competitions across the length and breadth of Guyana is played and aimed at keeping the players actively training to improve their technical and tactical and marketing sport among other benefits, the association has map out an active domestic calendar which will see competitions occurring every month. The tournament is geared to kick start the year’s activities with a softer competition as a lead to the intense and bigger competitions with an emphasis on orienting our players to the critical importance of the fundamental aspects of the game in a competitive and fun way. Players may register with national table tennis coach and General Secretary Linden Johnson or any member of the GTTA.

According to a report in the sports section of today’s Guyana Times, the GTTA officials have stated that the schedule is subjected to change based on the amount of entries.

Provisional Schedule:

• Novices Boys and Girls Challenge Singles – January 21 from 09:00 to 15:00h

• Pre Cadet Doubles Open – January 21 from 11:00 to 15:00h

• Junior Doubles Open – January 21 from 14:00 to 17:30h

• Mixed Doubles – January 21 from 15:00 to 17:30h

• Senior Fundamental Challenge Open – January 21 from 15:00 to 17:30h • Senior Doubles Open – January 22 from 10:00 to 14:30h

• Junior Fundamental Challenge Open January 22 from 10:00 to 14:30h

• Pre Cadet Fundamental January 22 from 10:00 to 14:30h