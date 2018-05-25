73-yr-old cyclist perishes in Berbice accident

Police say they are investigating an accident which occurred on the Washington Public Road, West Coast Berbice (WCB) on Thursday afternoon, resulting in the death of a 73-year-old cyclist.

Dead is Cleveland Fraser of Lot 6 Weldaad Village, WCB.

According to information received, the accident occurred at about 17:30hrs.

Investigations revealed that mini bus PWW1865 driven by a 35-year-old Golden Grove, ECD resident was proceeding west along the southern carriageway reportedly at a fast rate, whilst the cyclist was heading east along the northern side of the road.

The driver alleged that the cyclist suddenly veered south into his path and was struck down.

Fraser was picked up in an unconscious state, and taken to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver is in police custody assisting with the investigation.