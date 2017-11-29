73-yr-old cattle farmer crushed to death by lorry

A 73-year-old cattle farmer is now dead following an incident on the Le Ressouvenier Public Road, East Coast Demerara, resulting in her head being crushed by a motor lorry earlier today (Wednesday).

Dead is Moodnie Persaud, of lot 116 Success, East Coast Demerara.

According to information received, at around 06:30hrs, the cattle farmer was in the process of crossing her cattle across the road- from south to north, when she came into contact with the tray of the Motor Lorry, GLL5714.

Persaud reportedly fell to the ground and as the vehicle continued proceeding west along the southern side of the road, her head was crushed by its rear left wheel.

The police were contacted and the 30-year-old driver of the motor lorry was administered a breathalyser test. He was not under the influence of alcohol at the time.

He is presently in police custody assisting with investigations while Persaud’s body was taken to the Lyken’s Funeral Parlour.