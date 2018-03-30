73-year-old cyclist killed by drunk driver in Essequibo

A reportedly drunk driver is responsible for the death of a 73-year-old pedal cyclist Percy Lashley, of Lima Sands, Essequibo Coast.

This is according to information from the police, who posited that the alcohol level of the driver, of the fatal accident on the Coffee Grove Public Road, Essequibo Coast, was found to be exceedingly above the legal limit.

Moreover, their investigations revealed that about 14:00hrs on Thursday March 29, 2018, motorcar PVV 8733 driven by a 30-year-old resident of Lima Sands, Essequibo Coast, was proceeding south of the said road at a fast rate, when he lost control negotiating a turn and collided with the cyclist who was proceeding in the same direction.

Lashley was taken to Suddie Public Hospital where he was examined by the doctor on duty and subsequently died while receiving medical treatment.

His body is at a funeral home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The driver who, according to the police, was previously charged and fined $7,500 in 2016, for driving under the influence of alcohol is in custody assisting with the investigation.