7-year-old Essequibo lad killed in accident

A seven-year-old boy has become the latest road fatality after he was struck by a motorcar along the Aurora Public Road, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) on Tuesday morning.

Dead is Jagdesh Mohanlall of Aurora Village.

According to police reports, 42-year-old Gobin Chandrika, a businessman, was driving his motorcar, PNN 9465, along the Aurora Public Road, when the child reportedly ran out of a yard and into the path of the moving vehicle.

Chandrika allegedly attempted to avoid the collision, but the left side of the vehicle came into contact with the lad. Due to the impact, he sustained injuries and was taken to the Suddie Public Hospital where he succumbed while receiving medical attention.

A breathalyser test was administered on the driver, who hails from Hibernia, Essequibo Coast and it proved that he was above the legal limit of alcohol consumption.

He was taken into Police custody and is assisting with the investigations.