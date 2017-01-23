7-month-old baby, 59-yr-old man perish in separate fires

A seven-month-old baby and a 59-year-old man have lost their lives in two separate fires this morning. Reports are that the toddler, Romain Seth and the elderly man Thakur Singh perished in the separate fires on the East Bank of Demerara – at Kaneville Housing Scheme and at Diamond Housing Scheme.

INews understands that the fire at Singh’s home at Third Street Diamond occurred around 04:00 hrs this morning.

In the other fire at Kaneville, Seth was with his mother when fire destroyed their home. Both fires are currently being investigated. INews will bring further details in a subsequent report.