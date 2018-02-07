7 in custody for cocaine in-fish bust

Seven persons are now in custody, being questioned by ranks attached to the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) after a quantity of cocaine was unearthed in a shipment of fish at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) on Tuesday evening.

While details remain sketchy, INews understands that the frozen shipment was scheduled for export to the United States.

However, an intelligence operation led by CANU ranks intercepted the shipment at the airport, leading to the discovery of an undisclosed quantity of cocaine.

The company which was used to ship the fish is from the West Bank of Demerara.