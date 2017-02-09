One arrested in connection with murder of Corentyne domestic worker

At least one suspect is in custody in connection with the brutal murder of a Corentyne, Berbice woman, whose home was invaded by armed bandits on Tuesday evening.

A source close to the investigation told INews that the suspect is presently being grilled in relation to his involvement in the crime.

Lilawatie Muhammed, 45, a domestic worker of Lot 198 Sixth Street, Tain Settlement, Corentyne, Berbice was shot in the presence of her children about 23:30h by gunmen who kicked down the door to her home and shot her.

According to the woman’s 18-year-old son, Ashad Ishack, he and his 21-year-old sister and their mother were at home when two masked men kicked open the front door of their home. He said one of them was carrying a shotgun.

He explained that they were all put to kneel on the floor and the men then demanded money. However, the mother of two said that she did not have any money.

The teen related that one of the men responded by placing the gun to her throat and pulling the trigger. The bullet exited the top of her head and she fell dead on the floor, the young man said.

INews was told that after shooting Muhammed, the men immediately exited the building, scaled the fence and disappeared into the bushes between the village and the sea. The two siblings then alerted Police and rushed their mother to the Port Mourant Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

B Division (Berbice) Commander, Assistant Commissioner Ian Amsterdam visited the family on Wednesday, along with members of the Cops and Faith Network, to extend his condolences. The Commander promised the family a thorough investigation.

In 2016, Muhammed’s home was destroyed by fire in what was believed to be an act of arson. The suspects in that act are all overseas.

The family of three has since been renting the Tain Settlement house. Police are continuing their investigations.