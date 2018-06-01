$6M worth of uncustomed foreign alcohol seized- GRA

An intelligence led operation by the Law Enforcement and Investigation Division (LEID) of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) resulted in a large quantity of uncustomed alcohol being confiscated at a location on the East Coast of Demerara on Tuesday May, 29, 2018.

According to the GRA, the seized goods which included about fifty (50) cases of assorted uncustomed foreign alcoholic beverages have a revenue value of approximately six million ($6M) dollars.

Moreover, the entity said that one person was arrested and subsequently put on bail in connection with the bust.

The GRA in a statement said that, acting in accordance with the law, it has been relentless in its pursuit of smugglers.

Once caught, perpetrators and accomplices can be fined up to three times the value of smuggled items in addition to the items being seized.

The GRA said it will continue to put systems in place to ensure its enforcement activities are enhanced.

“Assistance is always welcome from the public as it relates to sharing information on incidents of corruption and illegal activities that are geared towards reducing the payment of the correct duties and taxes that ultimately deprives the state of revenue” said the Authority.

Persons with information can utilise various methods of providing information to the GRA’s Law Enforcement & Investigation Division by calling telephone numbers 227-6060 or 227-8222, extensions 3201-3208.