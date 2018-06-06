68-y-o pensioner assaulted, his son shot in foiled robbery attempt

Police are now hunting two men who reportedly assaulted a pensioner and shot his 38-year-old son following a robbery attempt at their Canal NO.1, West Bank Demerara home on Wednesday morning.

Based on information received, the pensioner, identified as 68-year-old Karan Mangal, was reportedly in his yard at about 02:30h, when he observed two masked men approaching his home.

Mangal recalled that one of the men was armed with a handgun.

As the duo approached him, the suspects reportedly grabbed the elderly man and dealt him several lashes about his body, after which they proceeded to take him into his home.

At that time, Mangal’s son, 38-year-old Peter Mangal, was in the home. He was reportedly held at gunpoint, with the bandits demanding that he hand over the family’s cash.

Peter reportedly attempted to fight off the bandit who was holding the gun to his head, and during the process, he was shot once to his right elbow.

The bandits then fled the scene, taking nothing of value with them.

A report was quickly made to the police station and Peter was rushed to a city hospital where he is presently undergoing surgery to extract the bullet from his arm. (Ramona Luthi)