65-year-old Wortmanville businessman robbed by armed bandits

A 65-year-old businessman was on Thursday afternoon robbed of over $1.5M in cash and valuables while at his home located on Durban Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown.

According to police information, at about 14:00hrs on the day in question, the victim, Noor Ally was standing by his kitchen door, observing a carpenter who was building a shed in his yard.

Ally recalled seeing a man, armed with a gun, entering his yard and walking towards him. As such, he immediately moved to the eastern access door of his home, where he was confronted by a second gunman.

The businessman and the carpenter were huddled together in Ally’s shop by the two suspects, who commanded them to lie on the ground.

Reports indicate that one of the perpetrators forced open a drawer in the shop and took $1.5M in cash and a quantity of Digicel and GTT phone cards. His partner then moved to search through card board boxes for items of value.

The men subsequently made good their escape in an unknown direction.

Police were immediately contacted and they are said to be reviewing CCTV footage of the area.

Investigations are ongoing.