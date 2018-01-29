65-year-old security guard robbed by lone gunman

A 65-year-old security guard was on Monday morning robbed of his cash and valuables while in the vicinity of Peter Rose and New Garden Street, Georgetown.

According to information received, the incident occurred at around 06:30hrs today, as the victim -who is attached to the Advance Security Services -was riding his bicycle heading in an Eastern direction on Church Street, when an unmasked man rode past him.

The perpetrator, who was reportedly armed with a gun blocked the victim’s path and pointed his weapon at the man.

The elderly man, now afraid, allowed the suspect to push his hands into his (victim’s) front and back right side pants pocket, removing his Samsung Galaxy 6 edge and $4,920 in cash.

The perpetrator then rode away, heading East on Church Street and made good his escape.

No shots were fired.

Investigations are ongoing.