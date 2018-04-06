65-year-old among 3 in custody for threatening to kill President- Police

The Guyana Police Force says a 65-year-old male from East Coast Demerara (ECD) and two other persons are currently in custody for making threatening phone calls to 911 against the life of President David Granger.

According to the police, 911 received the calls on March 20, 2018 and they have since been investigating them.

This is not the first time that an occurrence such as this reportedly took place. In November of 2017 a Lusignan Prison inmate, Alim Ally, had allegedly placed several calls, to 911, threatening to assassinate President Granger and was charged in December of that year.

It was alleged that Ally, whilst in a public place (Lusignan Prison, ECD), telephoned 911 and threatened to kill the President and shoot at the Brickdam Police station with intent to cause fear.

Three charges of a similar nature followed and they were reportedly made on different occasions between November 10 and November 19 2017.

Ally is presently serving a five year sentence at the said penitentiary.

Earlier in 2017, Andriff Gillard had alleged that he was offered $7 million to assassinate the Head of State and accused popular businessman Nizam Khan of being the mastermind on national television.

An investigation was promptly launched, followed by a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) that was instructed by President Granger himself. However, the inquiry found that the story told by Gillard was not corroborated.