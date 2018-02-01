61-year-old father of 3 killed in accident at Sarah Johanna

A 61-year-old labourer is now dead after he allegedly walked into the path of a motor vehicle on the Sarah Johanna, East Bank Demerara public road on Wednesday afternoon.

Dead is Persaud Hari of Sarah Johanna, East Bank Demerara.

According to information received from the police, the incident occurred at around 16:45hrs.

Minibus, BVV 852 which was being driven by a 50-year-old man was reportedly proceeding north along the western carriageway, reportedly at a moderate speed when Hari –a father of three- allegedly walked into the vehicle’s path from the opposite direction on the eastern side of the road.

He was immediately struck and flung several feet away.

The driver of the minibus then picked him up in a conscious state and rushed him to the Diamond Diagnostic Center where he subsequently died.

The driver is presently in police custody assisting with investigations and Hari’s autopsy is expected to be conducted sometime tomorrow.

Investigations are ongoing.