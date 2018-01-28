$600M budgeted for hurricane ravaged Barbuda

The Prime Minister of Barbuda, Gaston Browne have announced a budgeted $600M for the rebuilding of Barbuda which was late last year devastated by hurricane Irma.

The budgeted amount came after regional and international experts, made the estimation which is a price tag that is equivalent to 95 percent of the tax revenue collected by the Government in 2017.

However, Browne have expressed that his Government “is not daunted… We are determined to rebuild Barbuda better and for good”.

Further the PM used the opportunity to send out appreciation to the countries that came to their assistance in needy period.

“On behalf of the people and Government of Antigua and Barbuda, I wish to thank all countries, businesses and regional and international organizations for their support and willingness to come to the aid of our nation in its time of need. I make special mention of the government and people of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, the Republic of Cuba and sister CARICOM countries who were among the first responders”.

Barbuda was left completely devastated by Hurricane Irma. An estimated 95% of Barbuda’s structures were damaged, and the entire island of around 1,800 people had to be evacuated.

Evacuees from Barbuda were sent to Antigua. People had to be reduced to living in cramped quarters in government facilities and nursing homes, including some 500 school-aged children.