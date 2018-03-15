600,000 cannabis plants, 6 fields, 4 camps, destroyed at Ebini River- Police

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force on Wednesday conducted yet another major drug eradication exercise in the Berbice River.

Based on information received from the police, during the more that twelve hours operations at Ebini River, six fields with an estimated 600,000 cannabis plants measuring between 4 inches to 5 feet in height were found, photographed and destroyed together with four camps and about two hundred kilograms of dried cannabis.

Two unlicenced shotguns and fifty-five (55) live cartridges were also found.

According to the police no arrests have been made but investigators say they are in the process of tracing the owner(s) of the land.

In February of this year a team of law enforcement officers commanded by a Superintendent conducted a fifteen hours long drug-eradication operation at Ebini, Upper Berbice River.

That operation saw an estimated 300,000 cannabis plants ranging between 6 inches to 5 feet in height, 150,000 kilograms of dried cannabis, a number of nurseries with about 100,000 seedlings and 4 camps being destroyed by fire.

Investigators were also in the process of tracing the ownership of the approximately 10-acre plot of land.

However, this publication was informed that the investigators are currently facing challenges with respect to pinpointing the owners of these lands and are currently in the process of engaging the Lands and Survey Commission to assist in their investigations.