60-yr-old Bella Dam resident dies in WBD accident

– driver arrested, found to be above the legal alcohol limit

Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred of 19:00hrs last evening on the Pouderoyen Public Road, West Bank Demerara, that resulted in the death of pedestrian Bhagwandat Roopchand, 60 yrs, of 13 Bella Dam, W.B.D.

Enquiries disclosed that Motor Car PTT8019 was proceeding north along the western side of the road, when it collided with the pedestrian who was crossing from east to west. As a result of the impact, the pedestrian was picked up in an unconscious condition and rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital at Best Village where he was admitted but succumbed about thirty minutes later .