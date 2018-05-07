60-yr-old arrested following discovery of compressed marijuana at his home

A 60-year-old man is now in police custody assisting with investigations after he was found with a quantity of cannabis in his possession on Monday morning.

According to information received, an intelligence led operation by ranks attached to the Guyana Police Force’s Narcotics Branch resulted in the discovery of five taped parcels of compressed cannabis in the suspect’s home.

The illegal substance which weighed in excess of twenty-seven (27) kilograms, was reportedly hidden in a freezer of the sexagenarian’s Haslington, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home.

The suspect is being processed for Court tomorrow.