$587M pump stations commissioned in Berbice

[www.inewsguyana.com] – Residents and farmers of Region Six have praised the Coalition Government as two much needed drainage pump stations were commissioned – one at Gangaram and the other at Joppa, No 43 village Corentyne.

According to the government information agency, the pump station at Gangaram saw government expending $310M; this cost includes construction works along with consultancy supervision for the project.

The station at Joppa was completed to the tune of $277M. Both projects were completed by contracting firm Roopan Ramotar Investments and were completed ahead of the deadlines in spite of challenges in their embryonic stages.

It was noted that the commissioning of both stations attracted the attendance of Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, and Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder, along with key regional and ministry officials.

According to GINA, both drainage pump stations have the capacity to drain 200 cubic feet of water per second which translates to 90,000 gallons of water per minute.

David Madramootoo of Reliance Settlement said it was a red letter day for the Canefield Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), however residents should be mindful of the investment and properly dispose of their solid waste.

Prime Minister Nagamootoo in delivering the feature address indicated that the commissioning is linked to a larger dream of draining and irrigating thousands of acres of land countrywide.

“When we came into government we got baptised, not once but twice…and we said no more…since then monumental work was done on the drainage and irrigation network in the city which will be replicated in other parts of the country…so that when it rains the city would not experience the flood,” the Prime Minister explained.

Meanwhile, Minister Holder indicated that agriculture in Guyana accounts for more than 33% of total employment and 20% of the Gross Domestic Product.

Additionally, David Armogan, Regional Chairman for Region Six indicated that the commissioning of the two pumps constitutes a timely intervention which will seek to boost the overall production of agriculture in the areas.

Armogan reasoned that farmers will be in a position to yield more as the pumps will ensure flooding does not affect their investment, which generally works out well for the farmers, the region and by extension the economy.

He however, urged residents to be mindful to employ proper methods of disposing their solid waste.