55-year-old man hospitalised following Lusignan accident

Police say they are investigating a serious accident which occurred on Thursday evening on the Lusignan Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) resulting in a pedestrian being admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Injured is 55-year-old Ram Singh of Courbane Park, Annandale, ECD.

According to information received from the police, at around 18:30hrs, the driver of a motor pickup, PPP 9289, was heading east along the northern side of the road when he reportedly noticed, from a short distance, a male standing in his path clad in a black top.

The driver claimed that he immediately swerved south.

However, the left front of the vehicle struck the pedestrian who fell onto the road way and received injuries about his body.

He was picked up in a unconscious state and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was subsequently admitted.

The driver of the pickup was administered a breathalyser test which proved that he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.