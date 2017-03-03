54-year-old seamstress killed, struck down by a canter in Parika

A 54-year-old seamstress was last night killed after she was struck down by a canter at the Parika junction, East Bank Essequibo.

Reports indicate that Bernice Gordon of Parika, East Bank Essequibo, was walking towards the junction at around 20:00hrs to accompany her daughter home from work when she was struck down by a canter travelling in the opposite direction.

Gordon’s body was reportedly flung several feet away and after suffering injuries to her neck, back and shoulder, she died instantly.

The woman was rushed to the Leonora Hospital at approximately 20:30hrs where she was pronounced dead on arrival. A post mortem will be conducted on her body later today.

The driver of the canter is presently in police custody and sources say that he is a former police officer.

Gordon mothered four children, one of whom died prior to this incident. She is also said to be a widower.

Investigations are ongoing. (Ramona Luthi)