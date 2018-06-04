5 homeless after Ruimveldt home destroyed by fire

Five persons are now homeless following a fire which destroyed their Ruimveldt home on Monday afternoon.

According to residents, fire was seen emanating from the one storey wooden structure at around 3:30h.

Malinda Reid, an occupant of the house related that no one was at home at the time when the fire started.

When she arrived home, most of the building was already up in flames as the firefighters attempted to put out the blaze.

This publication was informed that Reid, her husband, two children and brother resided in the house.

She noted that she recently acquired documents to obtain a home and is calling on the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) to replace her documents.

Firefighters at the scene managed to control the fire. However, they were unable to save the house or any furniture.

The owners of the house revealed that they have lost almost everything.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched into the matter, as the origin of the fire is yet to be determined.