5 charged for execution of Berbice woman

Five persons, including a tattoo artists and a Jamaican National were this morning arraigned for the execution style killing of Lilawattie Muhammed, 45, in her lot 198 Sixth Street Tain Corentyne, Berbice home on Tuesday last.

The suspects appeared at the Number 51 Magistrate Court and were charged jointly for the February 7, 2017 killing.

They are Oliver Permaul 36, of lot 100 Tain, his wife Nazeema Permaul, 42, Andre James also called ‘Andy’ 26, a tattoo artist of lot 46 ‘A’ George Street, Rose Hall Town; Rohan Johnson also called ‘Jamakie’ 38, a carpenter of Jamaica and lot 107 Second Street Rose Hall Town and his reputed wife Shabikie Albert also called ‘Shabikie Thompson’.

The five were not required to plea to the indictable charge.

The matter has been transferred to the Whim Magistrate, where they are expected to appear on May 4, 2017.

It had been reported earlier that a tattoo artist and a Jamaican had confessed to being the hit men but it was the Jamaican who reportedly pulled the trigger shooting the woman twice to her head.

The now dead woman is said to have been involved in a relationship with a wealthy businessman who operated a lumber yard on the East Bank of Berbice and lived at Tain.

The tattoo artist, a Jamaican from Rose Hall Town reportedly told police that they were allegedly hired by a barber who is said to have had been in a secret relationship with the businessman’s wife, to make the hit.

When the woman was killed, the businessman’s wife was out of the country but subsequently returned.

Meanwhile, police are still on the hunt for the businessman’s wife who is said to be the mastermind. She reportedly contacted the police through a lawyer claiming that her life was under threat and that she was going to turn herself in.