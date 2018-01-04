5 busted with ganja in Region 7

Police in ‘F’ Division have arrested five persons after they were busted with a quantity of cannabis at Puruni, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

According to police reports, acting on information received, ranks intercepted and searched a vehicle during which process two parcels of compressed cannabis carrying a weight of 483 grams were found in the tray of the vehicle.

The vehicle had five occupants at the time, including the driver. However, two of them – a male and female – had escaped but were later recaptured.

They have since joined the other three male suspects in custody and are being prepared to be charged for court tomorrow (Friday) in Bartica.

 

