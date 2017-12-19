$5.5M heist at T&T Airport: Pregnant woman accused of crime denied bail

Kizzy Bernard, the lone woman accused in the $5.5 million robbery at the Piarco International Airport, was yesterday (Monday) denied bail by an Arima magistrate.

Bernard, 38, who is eight months pregnant, appeared before Magistrate Debbie Ann Bassaw charged with money laundering and receiving stolen money.

The charges arose from the December 6 heist.

The court was presented with a document verifying the Longdenville resident’s pregnancy to be in its third trimester. After being remanded in custody, Bernard’s matter was subsequently transferred to the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court for today (Tuesday).

Meanwhile, three others who were charged along with Bernard – identified as Kenol Singh, 35, also of Longdenville; Abdul Mohammed, 38 and Kevon Findley, 42, both of Diego Martin, appeared hours after before the same magistrate.

They were all charged with robbery with aggravation, whilst Singh was additional charged with money laundering and Mohammed and Findley for possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

The four were charged on Saturday night by ASP Edwards following instructions from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul.

The police have reportedly only recovered $250,000 of the loot.

On December 6, around 11.25 am, four masked men, armed with high-powered rifles and dressed in camouflage clothing got out a heavily-tinted Toyota Hilux pick-up in the cargo bond area along Golden Grove Road, Piarco.

The security officers guarding the cargo cart with money belonging to First Citizens’ bank , which was being transported to Tobago banks, were accosted and the money loaded into the pick-up.

The bandits drove past the Piarco Police Station during their escape and the getaway vehicle was later found abandoned in Oropune Gardens, Piarco, which is a few minutes away from the scene.