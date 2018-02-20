45% of GWI’s operational costs being funded by Govt

Finance Director of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Jajopaul Ram on Monday admitted that Government is funding 45 per cent of the utility company’s operational cost.

This disclosure was made during a sitting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) at Parliament, under the probe of the PAC Chairman, Irfaan Ali.

It was further established that another 45 per cent of expenses being borne by the entity included salaries, maintenance and supplies.

This comes at a time when the GWI has requested permission to hike its fees.

However, during the meeting, Ram ascertained that the hike would not have been necessary, had all customers been paying their fair share.

Ram also revealed to the PAC that the utility company’s 2016 audited financial statements are completed.

This comes after consumer representatives had demanded that GWI make its statements available before seeking hikes in fees.

Additionally, Ministry of Communities Permanent Secretary, Emill McGarrell explained that GWI’s subsidised operational costs have been the case for years.

GWI was forced to defend its proposed increases to consumers at a public hearing at Cara’s Lodge last week Monday.

Further hearings are scheduled for Wednesday, 21.