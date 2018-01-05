41 illegal foreigners arrested after strip club raid

Members of the Guyana Police Force today launched a major sting operation at the Diamond Nightclub and Hotel on George Street, Werk en Rust which resulted in 41 foreigners being arrested.

Crime Chief, Paul Williams, at a press conference told reporters that the Police received information that led to the early morning raid at the popular strip joint.

“We had an exercise headed by CID HQ and Major Crimes Unit along with other agencies. In view of information we received we went to a known business club in Georgetown and we conducted some exercises there and we would have found 41 foreign nationals, some narcotics drugs were seized, some employees and we are conducting investigations,” Williams informed.

The Crime Chief related that the narcotics were not found on a particular person rather it was discovered on the property of the Diamond Nightclub and Hotel.