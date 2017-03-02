RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
$400M+ still owed to NICIL by Guyana Stores
… workers, shareholders never received a penny in dividends … as interest mounts to over US$200M The Government-owned National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) is...
“Empirical” info may lead to fake SOPs culprit – Dr Surujbally
Even on his last day at the helm of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), outgoing Chairman, Dr Steve Surujbally remained tight-lipped about the source...
Against public outcry: President says 14% VAT on private education remains
...Finance Minister to issue statement explaining why As public outrage continues to mount over the imposition of the 14 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT)...
Contractors with track record of substandard work to be blacklisted
Local News
…PAC Chairman urges swift action Contractors across the country who have developed a track record of substandard and unfinished work are at high risk of...
Kitty businessman charged with fraud
A Kitty, Georgetown businessman was slapped with three counts of fraudulent conversion on Wednesday and appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. Nyron Maraj denied the...
AK-47 smuggled out of Police headquarters
…ASP, Corporal under close arrest An Assistant Superintendent of Police and a Corporal attached to the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) of the Guyana Police Force...
Welder arrested for gun found in ‘latrine’
Police ranks on the East Coast of Demerara, acting on information received went to the home of a 25-year-old Welder at ‘A’ Field Sophia,...
President, Opposition Leader meet on acting appointments for Chancellor, CJ
President David Granger and Opposition Leader Dr Bharrat Jagdeo met earlier today (Wednesday) where discussions were held in respect to the appointment of two...
Protection of miners, increased fees to be addressed in GGMC regulation review
The review of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission’s (GGMC) regulations has begun, and will focus on enhancing the functioning of the regulatory body. Today,...
Floating body found at Tarla Dam identified
Police have positively identified the man whose lifeless body was found floating in a trench at Tarla Dam, Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara on Monday. The...