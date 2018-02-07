4 Venezuelans who entered Guyana illegally ordered deported

Four Venezuelans were on Wednesday deported when they appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Maria Tores, Edis Herrera, Sihai Herrera and Yisneidi Sidram all pleaded guilty to the illegal entry charge which stated that on February 2, 2018, at Cuyuni Essequibo River; they entered into the country by sea and failed to produce themselves to immigration officers.

On February 6, police on patrol duties at Two Miles Pataro, Bartica, made contact with the Venezuelans and asked that they produce travel documents, which they failed to do.

As a result, they were all arrested and escorted to the CID headquarters where further investigations were carried out and revealed that they illegally entered the country four days prior.

The Four Venezuelans were fined $30,000 each and deported by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Because of its porous borders, Guyana continues to grapple with the influx of illegal immigrants.

Only recently a Venezuelan man drowned while trying to swim across the border in search of food.