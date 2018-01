Intelligence-led operations by ranks of ‘A’ Division today in the Stabroek Market and an Inn in Leopold Street have resulted in the arrest of four persons for several offences including possession of narcotics (cocaine and cannabis) for the purpose of trafficking, as well as discharging a loaded firearm.

According to the police, the suspects who hail from Middle Road, La Penitence, North East Sophia and Charlestown respectively are being processed for court.