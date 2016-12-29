3rd suspect in Laing Avenue murder charged

Howard Rambarose, the third suspect who was nabbed last week in connection with the shooting to death of Orin David, called “Malik” at Laing Avenue, was on Wednesday charged with the capital offence of murder when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

It is alleged that on August 1, 2016, at Laing Avenue, he murdered Orin David.

Rambarose was remanded to prison.

The other two murder accused are Samuel McInty- who was captured moments after the incident- and another identified only as “Spleen”.

David, 33, was allegedly murdered following an argument over money with the defendants.

According to reports, on the night of the killing, David was confronted by the men after which an argument ensued. However, the men reportedly left the scene of the incident, but subsequently returned armed with firearms.

They confronted David after which they shot him twice; once to his leg and another to his chest.

After shooting the now dead man, the defendants reportedly left the scene in a grey motorcar. David was picked up and rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The deceased was earlier this year freed of the murder of a Mahaica farmer, Lakhram Bishundial, who was shot and killed during the course of a robbery at Hope Turn, East Coast Demerara.