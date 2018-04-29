$3M TT maternity scandal uncovered

The Trinidad Guardian is now reporting the uncovering of a $3M scam which involves the payout of the said sum in maternity benefits at the National Insurance Board (NIB). The Trinidad Guardian is now reporting the uncovering of a $3M scam which involves the payout of the said sum in maternity benefits at the National Insurance Board (NIB).

Mid last year, a woman who discovered $30,000 in her account questioned the bank as to the origin of the money and was told that it was her maternity benefits paid to her by NIB.

However, the woman could not have applied for benefits as she was never pregnant. As such, a visit was paid to the Executive Director of NIB, Niala Persad-Poliah and a report was made.

On the heels of her report, an internal auditor was mandated to carry out an audit of maternity benefit payments after it was brought to the attention of the audit committee of the Board and to the Board of Directors.

Four workers from the Insurance Operations Department at NIB offices in north Trinidad have since been sent home with full pay pending the outcome of the investigations.