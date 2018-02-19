33 flat duplexes nearing completion – CH&PA says working closely with beneficiaries

Eight beneficiaries, (of four duplexes) who are prequalified to own homes through the Central Housing and Planning Authority’s (CH&PA) Housing Solution and Beyond Project, were involved in the final construction process of their homes.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), today (Monday), the recipients were invited to conduct the last inspection of their two-bedroom, flat duplex homes in the CH&PA housing scheme in Perseverance, East Bank Demerara.

The opportunity was provided in order for the future homeowners to highlight any concerns they may have pertaining to the finished product.

Randolph Hunte, one of the project engineers on the ground in Perseverance, detailed that the construction of a section of flat duplexes is drawing to a close, hence the move to involve the prospective beneficiaries in the quality assurance exercise.

“We are currently closing off the duplex house construction… In terms of the initial construction of the 33 houses, this is basically coming to a close with most of the houses already completed and beneficiaries allocated.”

He added that the overall response from the beneficiaries has been positive.

According to DPI, most of the beneficiaries would have selected or identified an individual or family member with whom they will share a duplex. This was a key factor in the finalisation process that ensure persons were qualified to own their half of a duplex.

According to CH&PA’s Public Relations Unit, the cost of these flat duplexes is $7.1M while the model duplex, which was constructed for the Housing Solution 2017 exhibition will cost two beneficiaries $6.8M.