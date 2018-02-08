300,000 ganja plants, 4 farms destroyed in 15-hour operation at Ebini, Berbice- Police

… Owner of 10-acre plot of land being sought

A team of law enforcement officers commanded by a Superintendent on Wednesday conducted a fifteen hours long drug-eradication operation at Ebini, Upper Berbice River.

According to the information from the police, the operation saw an estimated 300,000 cannabis plants ranging between 6 inches to 5 feet in height, 150,000 kilograms of dried cannabis, a number of nurseries with about 100,000 seedlings and 4 camps being destroyed by fire.

Moreover, a single barrel shotgun, three live cartridges, a water pump and a chain saw which were found during the operation, have been seized and lodged.

No arrests were made but investigators are in the process of tracing the ownership of the approximately 10-acre plot of land.