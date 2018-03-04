300 affected from overtopping on WCD/EBE

…residents call for better sea defences, improved drainage

Having lived through the terrifying experience of witnessing monster waves of the agitated Atlantic Ocean demolish a part of the sea defence structure and rush invasively into sections of West Coast Demerara/East Bank Essequibo, flattening fences, confiscating bridges, ransacking homes, and destroying cash crop and poultry enterprises as flood waters besiege hapless communities, residents of affected villages have called for the placement of boulders, improved sea defences, and proper drainage to reduce the impact of tidal flooding.



The affected residents made Government officials and Civil Defence Commission personnel visited the affected communities on Saturday.

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has disclosed that some 300 homes have been affected by the recent tidal phenomenon.

The Inews saw affected residents cleaning up their homes and premises of the debris deposited therein by the flood, which included mud, water and other articles captured by the ferocious waves, which some estimated were as high as 15 feet.



Residents of Ocean View, Uitvlugt, Leonora and Stewartville were on Saturday bracing themselves for another episode of the Atlantic Ocean overtopping the sea defence structure and invading their communities. Already, several families have been displaced and extensive damage has been caused to goods and household items.

The CDC, along with acting Prime Minister Greenidge, has distributed to the affected Region Three residents hampers which include water, mops, bleach and other cleaning agents. Given that many homes were abandoned, Minister Greenidge has cautioned against erecting structures that block drainage networks or are near sea defences, even as calls are being made to move the capital city and other densely populated areas away from the coast.

Meantime, over 50 displaced residents were scheduled to be relocated to the Uitvlugt Community Ground on Saturday evening.

The high tides are expected to last until Monday, and precautionary measures are still being encouraged, such as moving all animals and poultry to higher ground; elevating furniture, appliances and electronic equipment; unplugging all appliances and electrical equipment in lower flats; and using sandbags around doors to buildings.