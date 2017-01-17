3 years jail for teen caught with 27 grams of cannabis

A teen hailing from Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) on Monday made his appearance before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan who jailed him for three years on a narcotics possession charge.

Devin Melville, 19, of Paramakatoi, Region Eight, pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on January 11, 2017, at Paramakatoi Village, he had in his possession 27 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

The prosecution told the court that a raid was carried out on the defendant’s home and a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems, suspected to be cannabis, was found under his bed.

Reports are that the accused admitted ownership, and was later arrested and charged with the offence.

According to the man, his 12-year-old niece was ill and the drug was being used with the expectation of curing her.

However, Magistrate McLennan ordered that the defendant pay three times the street value of the drug – as a fine $40,500 and handed down her sentence.