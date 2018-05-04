3 years jail for father of 1 caught with ganja

A Port Kaituma miner was on Thursday jailed for 3 years and fined a sum of $30,000 after he was found guilty of having 25 grams of marijuana in his possession for the purpose of trafficking on May 1, 2018.

Ravi Dev Mohan, a 25-year-old father of one, plead guilty to the charge when it was read to him by City Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

On the day in question, Mohan was reportedly searched by police who were on Patrol at Four Miles, Port Kaituma.

It was then that a bag containing the illegal substance was discovered and he was immediately taken into custody.