3-year-old perishes in early morning fire

-GPL investigating connections



The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) is now investigating suspected illegal connections to a Vigilance Squatting Area house after a 3-year-old perished in a blaze this morning.

The charred remains of 3-year-old Bianca Sanko were removed from her home at Vigilance Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara this morning after it was completely razed by a fire suspected to be electrical in origin.

According to reports, the fire started in the child’s bedroom and rapidly engulfed the entire house.



Inews understands that after the fire was detected, Sanko’s mother and three other siblings managed to run out of the burning building, but Bianca was left behind.

It was also reported that Bianca’s eldest brother attempted to save her but due to the heat that emanated from the building, he was unable to do so.

Meanwhile, this online publication was told that after a report was made to the Guyana Fire Service, several tenders from Campbellville and Mahaica were dispatched to the area but by the time they arrived at the scene, the wooden structure of the home was already gutted.

Additionally, the Child Care Protection agency is reportedly probing the conditions under which the children lived.

The Guyana Police Force was called in to investigate the unfortunate incident.

The Police reported that the mother of the infant along with her three other children, who are all toddlers, were asleep in separate rooms of the two storey house, when she was awoken about 7:00hrs by the smell of smoke and saw the house partially engulfed in flames and smoke.

According to the Police she rushed three of the children to safety and was returning for the fourth when the upper flat caved in, preventing her from entering the engulfed building.