3-year-old electrocuted by exposed extension cord

A three-year-old child, Stephan Glen, was electrocuted after allegedly coming into contact with an exposed extension cord in his 7th Street, Paradise Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara home a few days ago.

Based on reports received, the now dead child along with others were engaged in a game of “hide & seek” and as he attempted to hide under a bed in the house, he reportedly came into contact with the exposed electrical cord.

The child’s grandmother, Beverly Glen who was busy in the kitchen reportedly heard, the child’s elder sister yelling run and thought that something was amiss.

Inews was informed that the grandmother bolted into the bedroom and discovered the lad in a motionless position but he was still breathing.

Relatives of the young Glen reportedly made several attempts to solicit emergency medical assistance, but this reportedly proved futile.

The child was instead rushed to Georgetown Public Hospital where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries.